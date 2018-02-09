2 women accused of trying to smuggle meth into state prison

Two visitors were arrested Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Ely State Prison.

Tonya Alexander (left) and Daveonda Neal (Nevada Department of Public Safety)

Detectives seized 27 grams of methamphetamine from the North Las Vegas women during a bust by the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force, a multi-jurisdictional team led by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Daveonda Neal, 19, and Tonya Alexander, 35, were arrested in connection with the smuggling scheme and face several drug trafficking charges each, according to the Department of Public Safety. They are being held on $150,000 bail.

