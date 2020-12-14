20 arrests made in 1 night by DUI Strike Team

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twenty DUI arrests were made Saturday night by the DUI Strike Team.

The numbers are in. Despite our best efforts to alert the public that the DUI Strike Team would be out in force last night, 20 motorists still made the poor decision to get behind the wheel impaired. #duistriketeam #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/eYPrwiofcc — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 13, 2020

“The numbers are in,” the NHP Southern Command tweeted on Sunday after a Saturday night effort. “Despite our best efforts to alert the public that the DUI Strike Team would be out in force last night, 20 motorists still made the poor decision to get behind the wheel impaired.”

Of 161 traffic stops, 42 citations were issued in addition to the 20 DUI arrests. Two non-DUI arrests were made and two firearms were confiscated, according to the NHP.

An earlier NHP tweet noted, “The DUI Strike Team is highly efficient, they employ a mobile unit that brings a phlebotomist to the scene of DUI arrests when requested. This shortens the arrest process allowing the officers/troopers to spend more time on the road looking for impaired drivers.”

#onelessgun Tonight on the Las Vegas Strip Nevada State Troopers arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI while in possession of a loaded AR-15 rifle and a open alcohol container. Alcohol, cars and guns don’t mix. #lasvegas #statetrooper #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/aX34FUUHMk — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 12, 2020

One of the arrests included troopers finding an open bottle of hard alcohol and a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to a NHP tweet.

The DUI Strike Team includes officers from NHP and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Saturday effort also included about 20 other officers, and they focused on the Enterprise and Spring Valley areas. Officers responded across the valley to others who needed assistance, said Lt. Bret Ficklin of the LVMPD Traffic Bureau, who helps supervise the team.

The team was formed more than two years ago and is close to 2,500 DUI arrests, Ficklin said.

All law enforcement agencies are making extra efforts to look for DUI and other driving infractions during the holiday season.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.