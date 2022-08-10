20-year-old stabbed to death in northeast Las Vegas identified

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the man was stabbed in the 1100 block of North Pecos Road and later died at North Vista Hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 20-year-old who was fatally stabbed in northeast Las Vegas early Saturday.

Melvin Rodriguez of Las Vegas died of a stab wound of the chest. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Police said Rodriguez was dropped off at North Vista Hospital around 4 a.m. and later died. North Las Vegas Police Department officers determined that Rodriguez was stabbed in the 1100 block of North Pecos Road, near Osage Avenue.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.