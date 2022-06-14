21 arrested after police bust ‘trick driving’ event near Las Vegas

Police investigated reports of trick driving events near U.S. Route 93 and Grand Valley Parkway, in the Apex area just outside Las Vegas.

screengrab (LVMPD)

Twenty-one suspects have been arrested in connection with trick driving and related offenses Sunday, police said.

Police investigated reports of trick driving events near U.S. Route 93 and Grand Valley Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Drivers obstructed traffic and drove recklessly while spectators gathered to watch.

In addition to the arrests, police impounded 13 vehicles and five firearms.

The events were investigated by Metropolitan Police Department’s Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID), a team of traffic officers announced in March that focuses on investigating impaired driving and street racing. In the release, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said, “(Sunday’s) enforcement is just the start of our efforts to keep our roadways safe.”

Kirkpatrick said an increase in reckless driving over the past two years has resulted in “fatal consequences.” 2021 was the deadliest year on Nevada roads in 14 years.

“This type of driving will never be tolerated on our streets.” Kirkpatrick said.

