21-year-old woman’s overdose death from March ruled accidental

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

Jayden Hughes (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that the death of a 21-year-old woman who overdosed was an accident, although her boyfriend was charged in December with second-degree murder.

Melissa Mercado, 21, died of fentanyl and MDMA intoxication on March 28 at the Latigo apartment complex, 2300 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., according to the coroner’s office and Metropolitan Police Department records. Prosecutors filed charges against Mercado’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Jayden Hughes, on Dec. 2, after he waited nearly 3½ hours to seek medical help for Mercado when she overdosed, according to his arrest report.

“There is obvious disregard on Hughes’ part in getting (Mercado) any medical attention that could have possibly saved her life,” the report said. “It is also apparent that Hughes was more concerned for his wellbeing than (Mercado’s) life.”

Hughes was arrested Dec. 30, and he has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of selling, transporting or giving someone drugs, court records show.

Hughes is tied to a second overdose death, which happened about a week after Mercado died, according to Hughes’ arrest report. Richard Soranno, 18, died April 5 at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center from complications of cocaine and opiate intoxication, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives found evidence on Soranno’s phone indicating that he bought cocaine and Roxicodone pills from Hughes on March 24, two days before he was hospitalized, the arrest report said.

Soranno’s death was also ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Undercover detectives purchased cocaine from Hughes on two occasions over the summer, and drugs were found in his home during a search warrant, the report said.

Hughes was also charged with murder in Mercado’s death because he allegedly provided the pills that killed her, which contained fentanyl, the report said.

Court records show Hughes faces drug charges in two additional active cases. He was arrested in July and charged with drug possession, and he was arrested April 26 and charged with drug possession and DUI.

Hughes is due to appear in court in the murder case on Wednesday morning, court records show. He remained in jail Tuesday without bail.

