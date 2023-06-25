74°F
Crime

22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2023 - 7:01 am
 
Jorge Funez (Metropolitan Police Department)
A North Las Vegas man with an ongoing reckless driving case was arrested after driving more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.

Jorge Funez, 22, was arrested on June 7 after police observed him participating in street races.

On May 19, unmarked Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) units near Pabco Road and Lake Mead Boulevard saw a black Ford Mustang participating in street racing. Police determined that Funez was the driver of the Mustang, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

On June 4, police saw Funez at a car meet at 4225 E Sahara Ave. Funez was seen drifting to overtake another vehicle while exiting the parking lot and driving 92 mph on Sahara in a 45 mph zone. Funez sped to more than 100 mph after police activated lights and sirens, according to the report.

Funez ran red light at Nellis Boulevard causing several vehicles to swerve out of the way. Officers followed Funez from his home three days later and stopped his vehicle at West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard. Police said Funez was argumentative while being taken into custody.

Funez faces charges of felony evading, disregard for public safety and reckless driving.

In August, police stopped Funez as he drove away from the 6100 block of South Valley View Boulevard where he was seen doing donuts as part of a large car gathering. A police report said Funez failed DUI tests at the scene.

Earlier this year, the Clark County district attorney’s office charged Funez with reckless driving and disregard for public safety.

The DA declined to charge Funez with DUI. Funez was out on bail when he was arrested this month.

Funez is next due in court on Monday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

