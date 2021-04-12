22-year-old woman killed in Saturday hit-and-run identified

Destiny Jackson died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Her death was ruled an accident.

The Clark County Coronor leaves a scene where homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A 22-year-old woman killed in a Saturday hit-and-run collision has been identified.

Destiny Jackson died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. Her death was ruled an accident.

A manager at a convenience store found Jackson’s body lying on the rocks in front of the business early Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police believe Jackson was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk near Rampart Boulevard just before 8 a.m. when she was hit by a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup that fled the scene.

The suspect, Richard Modolo, 69, was arrested on Saturday and faces a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to jail records.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

