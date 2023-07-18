23-year-old arrested in crash that killed pedestrian

Mikel Morgan II was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, and disobeying a peace officer in connection with the June 22 crash.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in central Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

Police said at the time that a speeding 2013 BMW 328i collided with a silver 2011 Mercury Sable near East Sahara Avenue and State Street, and the crash sent the BMW spinning into a pedestrian standing in the bus lane.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the BMW ran off after the crash.

Morgan is due in court Tuesday afternoon.