24 beers stolen at gunpoint from Las Vegas store Christmas morning

A man stole 24 beers from a Las Vegas convenience store Christmas morning after pulling a gun on the clerk, police said.

A 7-Eleven at 5085 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas. Google Street View.

About 2:40 a.m., an 18-22-year-old man grabbed two 12-packs of beer from the refrigerated area of a 7-Eleven at 5085 S. Eastern Ave., and walked out of the store without paying, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The male clerk followed the suspect outside, Gordon said. The suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk, who went back into the store.

Once back inside the store, the clerk heard a gunshot.

The suspect was last seen walking on Reno Avenue. Police are still looking for him.

No injuries were reported.

5085 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas NV