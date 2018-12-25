Crime

24 beers stolen at gunpoint from Las Vegas store Christmas morning

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2018 - 10:10 am
 

A man stole 24 beers from a Las Vegas convenience store Christmas morning after pulling a gun on the clerk, police said.

About 2:40 a.m., an 18-22-year-old man grabbed two 12-packs of beer from the refrigerated area of a 7-Eleven at 5085 S. Eastern Ave., and walked out of the store without paying, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The male clerk followed the suspect outside, Gordon said. The suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk, who went back into the store.

Once back inside the store, the clerk heard a gunshot.

The suspect was last seen walking on Reno Avenue. Police are still looking for him.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Dennis Rudner at drudner@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3895.

