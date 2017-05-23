24-year-old booked in jail on fatal DUI charge

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man was arrested after a fatal crash Monday night in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Police booked Luis Jimenez into Clark County Detention Center on a fatal DUI charge, according to jail records. His bail will be set in court.

The crash happened about 7:05 p.m. at the intersection of North Mt. Hood Street and East Carey Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

A 1998 Honda Accord heading west on Carey Avenue ran a stop sign at Mt. Hood Street, a Metro release said. A 2014 Ford Mustang was heading south on Mt. Hood. The sedan hit the Mustang’s left side in the intersection, police said.

The Ford’s 80-year-old driver died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once his next of kin is notified.

The Honda driver, later identified by police as Jimenez, was hospitalized at University Medical Center with minor injuries. Jimenez was also jailed on charges of possessing a controlled substance and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street, Las Vegas, NV