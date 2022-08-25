91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

25 animals seized 2 days after 300 dogs rescued in Pahrump cruelty case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 8:46 pm
 
Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigatio ...
Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Another 25 animals have been seized in an alleged animal cruelty case in Pahrump, authorities say, adding to the total of 300 dogs rescued earlier this week.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said in a video statement that a warrant was served on a Pahrump property Wednesday, resulting in more animals being found.

“It’s been a long two days for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as we have cared for the life safety needs of almost 300 dogs,” Wehrly said in the video, posted to the agency’s YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s announcement follows news on Monday that “300 dogs were seized” at a property in Amargosa Valley.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested and face charges of felony animal abuse and neglect, authorities said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
2
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
3
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep tumbling
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep tumbling
4
Raiders coach addresses media before practice with Patriots
Raiders coach addresses media before practice with Patriots
5
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST