25 animals seized 2 days after 300 dogs rescued in Pahrump cruelty case

Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Another 25 animals have been seized in an alleged animal cruelty case in Pahrump, authorities say, adding to the total of 300 dogs rescued earlier this week.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said in a video statement that a warrant was served on a Pahrump property Wednesday, resulting in more animals being found.

“It’s been a long two days for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as we have cared for the life safety needs of almost 300 dogs,” Wehrly said in the video, posted to the agency’s YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s announcement follows news on Monday that “300 dogs were seized” at a property in Amargosa Valley.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested and face charges of felony animal abuse and neglect, authorities said.

