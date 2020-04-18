25 trees destroyed at park named for slain officer Alyn Beck

Las Vegas city marshals are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever was involved with destroying the trees.

Alyn Beck Memorial Park is seen on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. The new 10-acre park features a lacrosse field, soccer fields, basketball court and shaded playground with benches for families. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas city marshals are asking for the public’s help in finding the individual or group who destroyed about 25 trees at Alyn Beck Memorial Park.

Two city marshals were conducting a property check Thursday morning at the park — at 9220 Brent Lane — when they discovered several trees lying in the parking lot, the city said in a Saturday statement.

After further investigation, they discovered about 25 trees had been destroyed.

“Some were snapped from their base while others had branches sawed off and left on the ground,” the city said. “Support wire and branches were also found in trash cans around the park.”

Each tree is valued at about $2,200, for a total of $55,000 for 25 trees.

Alyn Beck Memorial Park was opened in January in honor of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was killed while on duty June 8, 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to call the city’s Department of Public Safety at 702-229-3223.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.