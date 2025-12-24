55°F
Crime

28-year-old inmate at Southern Nevada prison dies

The Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs. (Las Veg ...
The Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Markeem Benson (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las ...
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2025 - 6:08 pm
 

A man serving time at the Southern Desert Correctional Center for felony reckless driving died last month, the Nevada Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

Shiloh Walker, 28, died at the Indian Springs facility on Nov. 24, a news release said. Cause of death was not listed.

Walker was serving a sentence of up to six years after a plea agreement was reached in 2022 following a DUI crash that happened May 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, according to online court records.

An autopsy was requested following Walker’s death, though results were not available as of Monday evening. Attempts to reach Walker’s family members have been unsuccessful, according to the department.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

