2nd school bus crash in 2 days investigated by Las Vegas police
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, the second in two days for the Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash was reported just before 7:25 a.m. near Vegas and Manhattan drives, Metro said. Investigators say they suspect the driver of the vehicle with impairment. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No children were on the bus.
On Thursday, a school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on East Bonanza Road near North Nellis Boulevard. No children were injured.
