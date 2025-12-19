51°F
2nd school bus crash in 2 days investigated by Las Vegas police

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2025 - 9:22 am
 

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, the second in two days for the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported just before 7:25 a.m. near Vegas and Manhattan drives, Metro said. Investigators say they suspect the driver of the vehicle with impairment. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No children were on the bus.

On Thursday, a school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on East Bonanza Road near North Nellis Boulevard. No children were injured.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

