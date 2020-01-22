$3.6M in drugs found in traffic stop over Nevada border

Logan Lewis Pederson, 30 of Sandy, Utah, is facing six felony charges following a traffic stop just over the Nevada-Arizona border.

Drugs valued at more than $3.6 million was discovered during a traffic stop just over the Nevada-Arizona border on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Logan Lewis Pederson (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs valued at more than $3.6 million was discovered during a traffic stop just over the Nevada-Arizona border on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs valued at more than $3.6 million was discovered during a traffic stop just over the Nevada-Arizona border on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs valued at more than $3.6 million was discovered during a traffic stop just over the Nevada-Arizona border on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs valued at more than $3.6 million were discovered during a traffic stop just over the Nevada-Arizona border, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy, Utah, is facing six felony charges involving possession and transportation of dangerous drugs and narcotics.

According to police, Pederson was pulled over on Interstate 15 near mile post 21 around 3 p.m. Monday near the Beaver Dam/Littlefield exit. He appeared extremely nervous and would not make eye contact with deputies, police said.

A St. George Police Department K9 was called to assist and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

The following items were found:

— Six gallon jugs of methamphetamine, weighing 66 pounds.

— 13.2 pounds of cocaine, split into six bricks.

— 2.2 pounds of a substance that field tested positive for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly called Ecstasy or Molly.

— More than 200 pounds of candy infused with THC.

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $3.6 million.

Pederson is being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.