3 arrested, accused of locking teen in bedroom for over a year

A teenager told North Las Vegas police that she was held captive in her bedroom for a year, according to an arrest report released this week.

The teen’s mother, Addy Gonzales, grandmother Maria Pasarin and a man living in the house named Daniel Omezcua were arrested on Nov. 5 after the 18-year-old was found in a neighbor’s yard drinking water from a hose, according to the report from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The young woman told neighbors and police that her mother fed her once a day and locked her in the bedroom, forcing her to live there without access to a bathroom.

Police spoke to the woman through her upstairs bedroom window at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Her name and the house’s address were redacted in the report.

“(The woman) told me she does not have any food or water in the room she was currently in,” a detective wrote in the report. “(She) further advised she only gets food and water at night, when her mother, later identified as Addy Gonzales, returns home at night.”

The bedroom had one sheet, police said, and two empty dressers. The young woman told police she felt like a prisoner.

Police said she had been locked in the room for at least a year and turned 18 last month.

Child Protective Services told detectives that eight prior reports of abuse and neglect were found unsubstantiated because the agency did not have enough evidence.

The three suspects are facing charges of false imprisonment and child abuse. They were released on Tuesday after an arraignment and are scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

