3 arrested in 2 separate Las Vegas SWAT incidents

The Las Vegas police SWAT team responded to two separate incidents involving people barricaded in apartments in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the first, police were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Main Street at 8:31 p.m. for a report of a man with a knife. Lt. David Gordon said a man was visiting his girlfriend at the apartment when, for unknown reasons, a man with a knife approached him on a second-story walkway of the complex.

“For no apparent reason the suspect presented a 4-6-inch steak knife and held it in a threatening manner toward the victim,” Gordon said. “The victim backed up and said he did not want any problems.”

A security officer at the complex approached and the man with the knife disappeared into an apartment. He then refused to come out once police arrived.

The SWAT team was called and the man was taken into custody just before 12:30 a.m. He was arrested but his identity and charges were not immediately released.

The second SWAT response unfolded at 10:08 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive after an anonymous caller called 911 to report hearing a woman yelling inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a child who said “his parents were involved in a domestic dispute and there was a knife involved.”

The occupants of the apartment would not come out, so the SWAT team was called. A man and woman were arrested at the scene each on suspicion of battery domestic violence, Gordon said.

