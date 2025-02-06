3 arrested in attempted copper wire theft that caused power outage

Three people have been arrested in an attempted copper wire theft at an energy substation on Monday, which caused a temporary power outage.

The Metropolitan Police Department said copper wire had been removed from several breaker boxes in the 5600 block of Procyon Street, near Russell Road and Polaris Avenue.

NV Energy said 12 people were affected by the outage at its peak. Harry Reid International Airport also experienced two power outages on Monday that disrupted checkpoints, but the utility provider did not confirm to the Las Vegas Review-Journal if the airport’s power outages were connected to the copper wire theft.

Three men, 45-year-old Paul Andrews; 41-year-old Chad Shurman; and 29-year-old Branden Henry were taken into police custody Tuesday, police said.

The men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of grand larceny, $25,000 but less than $100,000 and other related counts. Police said the estimated value of damage and loss was approximately $30,000.

NV Energy said the utility was working Tuesday to make repairs at the substation and replace the damaged equipment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 702-828-3204, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

