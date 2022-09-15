3 arrested in connection to Nye County overdose death

Riley Briseno died in March 2021 after ingesting fentanyl-laced drugs, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Jimmie Nockideneh Jr. (from left), Skyler Marich and Ryan Tibbetts (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of three people suspected of distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to a man’s overdose last year.

Riley Briseno was found unresponsive on March 21, 2021, on Prospect Avenue in Round Mountain and later died, according to Capt. David Boruchowitz.

He said the cause of death was determined to be fentanyl overdose and that Briseno had received narcotics laced with fentanyl.

Skyler Marich, 25, Ryan Tibbetts, 38, and Jimmie Nockideneh Jr., 30, all of Round Mountain, were booked into the Nye County Detention Center and face charges of murder and committing an unauthorized act relating to a controlled substance, Boruchwitz said.

“All were involved in the distribution of the narcotics to Briseno,” Boruchowitz said in a video posted on YouTube Wednesday.

Tibbetts allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to Nockideneh who then sold the pills to Marich, according to Tonopah Justice Court records. Marich sold the pills to Briseno in a hand-to-hand transaction, the records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.