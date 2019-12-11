3 carjacking suspects arrested after east Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas police took three carjacking suspects into custody in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said that the stolen car crashed into a horse trailer at Flamingo Road and Stephanie Street, near Horseman’s Park.
Police said there were no animals in the trailer. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.