3 charged with ‘conspiracy to cause destruction’ during Las Vegas protests

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that three men who are alleged members of the “Boogaloo” anti-government movement have been charged with “conspiracy to cause destruction” during police brutality protests in Las Vegas.

Stephen “Kiwi” Parshall, 35, Andrew Lynam, 23, and William Loomis, 40, all from Las Vegas, were each charged in federal court with one count of conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and one count of possession of unregistered firearms, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

All three were arrested on Saturday. The Clark County District Attorney’s office has also filed state charges against the men.

