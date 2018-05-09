3 Henderson teens charged with killing duckling in video

Henderson police on Wednesday arrested three teenagers in the killing a duckling in a video posted online.

The Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police on Wednesday arrested three teenagers in the killing a duckling in a video posted online.

One of the three 16-year-olds took the duckling from a Henderson park, and all three killed it with a rock, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

The teenagers captured the killing on video, which police learned of May 3, the release said.

Police jailed the teens at Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and removing migratory birds.

Officers asked anybody with further information on the case to call the department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.