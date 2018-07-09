3 injured in baseball bat attack in Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are searching for a group of men who broke into a central valley home and attacked the residents with baseball bats early Monday morning.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

At about 2:30 a.m., three masked men armed with baseball bats broke into a house on the 300 block of North 13th Street, near Maryland Parkway and Stewart Avenue, where four to five people were staying, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man attacked the people inside the home, injuring three of them. One woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound that was not life threatening, Gordon said, and another woman and a man suffered injuries to their arms and legs.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack, he said.

300 block of North 13th Street Las Vegas, Nevada