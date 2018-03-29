3 Las Vegas students killed by DUI driver in California, police say

Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.

Bani Duarte (Huntington Beach Police Department)

The crash occurred at 1:08 a.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway, when 27-year-old Bani Duarte of San Clemente struck a red Toyota stopped at an intersection, according to Huntington Beach police.

Police arrived to find the Toyota on fire and three teenage occupants dead. One other person in the vehicle was transported to a local trauma center with unknown injuries.

Duarte was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury, according to police. She was transported to Huntington Beach Jail.





Authorities in California did not immediately identify the victims, but the sister of one of them named them as Dylan Mack, Brooke Hawley and Albert Rossi, all students at Centennial High in Las Vegas. She did not know the identity of the occupant who was hospitalized.

Allie Rossi, Albert Rossi’s sister, said the three teenagers went to Huntington Beach for spring break. They rented a motel room and planned to be out at the malls shopping, she said.

“I got a call from Brooke Hawley’s sister, who I went to kindergarten with, around 7:15 this morning,” she said. “The beginning story was that there was one fatality, so I was on my hands and knees praying to God that it wasn’t my brother.”

Her 17-year-old brother was due to graduate this spring.

The news hit the Centennial High community hard. Softball coach Mike Liveri spoke about the tragedy during a Centennial softball game on Thursday.

Centennial lost 3 wonderful kids last night, our hearts are out to everyone affected by this we are so sorry for what everyone is going through please be safe for the rest of spring break and hold your loved ones close — Centennial c/o 2018 (@chsbulldogs18) March 29, 2018 we also want to wish Alexis V a full and speedy recovery. our thoughts are with you and your family/friends ❤️ — Centennial c/o 2018 (@chsbulldogs18) March 29, 2018

“A lot of the kids, they knew these guys personally,” said Liveri, who had Mack as as student and knew Hawley. “It hurts.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter. Reporter Justin Emerson contributed to this report.