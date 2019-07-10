3 overnight pharmacy burglaries in northwest Las Vegas may be related

The break-ins occurred within a 90-minute span early Wednesday and the burglars got away with an undetermined amount of prescription drugs.

Detectives are investigating three overnight burglaries at northwest Las Vegas pharmacies.

Burglars either pried open doors or smashed windows to gain entry to the pharmacies within a 90-minute span early Wednesday.

An unspecified amount of prescription drugs were taken in each incident, police said.

The first burglary was reported at 3:18 a.m. at 7512 Westcliff Drive, near N. Buffalo Drive and Summerlin Parkway, followed by a 4:31 report at 6850 N. Durango Drive. The third event was reported at 4:43 a.m. at 3350 Novat St., near West Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

“Once inside, they took an unspecified amount of prescription meds then left,” said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon in a text. “While the burglaries occurred within a close time frame and similar MO (modus operandi), it is not yet confirmed if they are related.”

