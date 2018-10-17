Crime

3 people in custody after standoff in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2018 - 3:55 am
 
Updated October 17, 2018 - 7:45 am

Three people are in custody after a Tuesday shooting led to a high-speed chase and hourslong barricade early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, a man fired several shots at people about noon in the northeast valley, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers noticed a pickup that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the shooting.

When police tried to stop the truck, it sped off and led officers on a high-speed chase across the valley. Sims said officers decided to pursue the truck because they believed it was involved in a violent crime.

About 1:30 a.m., the pickup crashed into a limousine near Spring Mountain Road and Mel Torme Way before continuing back toward the northeast valey. No serious injuries were reported in the crash, Sims said.

Half an hour later, the man jumped out of the pickup on Bluehill Avenue, in a neighborhood near Carey Avenue and Mt. Hood Street, and fled on foot.

Sims said police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and believed the man was barricaded in a home. SWAT took over the tactical response, and residents in nearby houses were given the option to shelter in place or evacuate to Helen Herr Elementary School down the street.

About 7 a.m., SWAT negotiators convinced three people to leave the home and they were taken into custody. Sims said police believe that one of the trio is the suspect they were trying to find. The relationship between the suspect and the other two people is unclear.

“We’re really concerned with the citizens on this one,” Sims said during the barricade. “We just want to keep everybody safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More in Crime
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like