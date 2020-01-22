3 people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

Three people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at Fashion Show mall, Las Vegas police said.

At least 2 injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall

Police investigate a shooting Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Armed police officers stand in front of the Nordstrom parking lot at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020, after a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Armed police officers stand in front of the Nordstrom parking lot at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020, after a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An ambulance is seen in front to the Nordstrom parking lot at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An ambulance comes out from the Nordstrom parking lot at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020, after a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An ambulance is seen in front to the Nordstrom parking lot at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)@chitosephoto

The Clark County Fire Department responded Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, to a shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at Fashion Show mall, Las Vegas police said.

An ambulance comes out from the Nordstrom parking lot at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020. pic.twitter.com/hap4Hurvlt — Chitose Suzuki (@chitosephoto) January 22, 2020

Captain Dori Koren said a fight between a “group of individuals” led to a shooting that injured three people, who are expected to survive. He said police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

“This was not an active shooter,” Koren said. “This was an isolated incident.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that all Interstate 15 offramps to Spring Mountain Road had reopened around 7:40 p.m.

#TrafficAlert All off ramps from I-15 to eastbound Spring Mountain closed due to police activity. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 22, 2020

Claudia Magdaleno, a 28-year-old employee at The Body Shop, said she heard four or five shots that she thought were fireworks until she saw people running. She said she pulled seven or eight people into her store and closed the doors.

“I’m just trying to calm down,” Magdaleno said. “It’s just something that you hear about all the time and you don’t really know what it feels like until it happens to you.”

Juston Thompson, a 34-year-old employee at Garra Fish Spas, said he saw a man bleeding on the ground near the Dillard’s side of the mall and a crowd of 40 to 50 people running.

Thompson said he was reminded of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting from Oct. 1, 2017, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“I thought about Mandalay Bay, and I just stopped,” he said. “I was so scared and nervous.”

Last May, reported gunshots and a precautionary evacuation sent Fashion Show shoppers into a panic, though no one was injured. Hasean Quinn is accused of firing a single shot into the ceiling of the mall. charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. His trial is set to start April 6 in District Court.

In 2014, a fight in the mall’s food court left one man with a gunshot wound to the side of his neck. The man fled from the scene and walked himself into MountainView Hospital before police took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this story.