Crime

3 suspected of stealing $11K of goods from Lowe’s stores in valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 7:10 pm
 
Ricky Carriera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three people are accused of forming an organized retail theft ring after allegedly stealing more than $11,000 worth of goods from Lowe’s locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley over a period of more than a year.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Ricky Carriera, Jorge Carriera and Amber Hajji carried out nine burglaries at various Lowe’s locations between September 2021 and January of this year.

The items stolen included copper wires, garage door openers and a gas generator, and had a combined value of $11,455.72.

The report notes the suspects “would enter the store, posing as customers, select items and then exit the business passing all points of sale with no attempt or intent to pay for the stolen items.”

It further says that at other times, “the suspects would split up. One would select merchandise to steal while the other would distract employees by either making a small purchase or by making fraudulent returns of previously stolen items.”

On Jan. 31, police located and arrested Hajji and Ricky Carriera, but Jorge Carriera remains at large.

Court records show that both Hajji and Ricky Carriera have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 16.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi.

