3 vehicles vandalized at Boys & Girls Club in Henderson

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is seeking the public’s help after a third passenger vehicle in the last four weeks was vandalized early Tuesday in Henderson.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is seeking the public’s help after a third passenger vehicle in the last four weeks was vandalized early Tuesday in Henderson. (Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is seeking the public’s help after a third passenger vehicle in the last four weeks was vandalized early Tuesday in Henderson. (Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is seeking the public’s help after a third passenger vehicle in the last four weeks was vandalized early Tuesday in Henderson.

The vandalism began April 12, police said, when three vans were vandalized overnight at the John C. Kish Boys & Girls Club, 401 Drake St. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department was called to investigate reports of a burning van at the club.

The charred vehicle, which the organization said appears to be a total loss, was also one of the parked vehicles that were vandalized last month. In both instances, officials said, the buses were destroyed overnight.

In a statement Tuesday, the organization called the passenger vans critically needed transportation. The vehicles are used to transport club members to and from school, field trips and other outings.

The Henderson Police Department is leading the investigation into the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.