30 lbs of meth hidden in fire extinguishers seized near Las Vegas

Daniel Neill of the DEA’s Las Vegas office said a joint law enforcement investigation into a “local criminal street gang here which traffics in drugs” led to the bust on Monday.

“A source-of-supply suspect was traveling to the Los Angeles area to pick up 25 pounds of methamphetamine,” the DEA said in a statement. “On February 3rd, law enforcement was able to establish surveillance on the suspect and stopped the vehicle he was driving in on the Interstate 15 freeway on his way back from the LA area.”

Neill said the traffic stop unfolded south of Las Vegas near Sloan. When law enforcement inspected the vehicle, they found 10 fire extinguishers.

“There were 10 fire extinguishers in the trunk, we tested the fire extinguishers and they didn’t work,” Neill said during a phone interview.

Further inspection of the devices turned up the methamphetamine.

“You could actually open up one of the tops and you could tell there was stuff inside, but to get it out we had to cut them open,” Neill said.

The DEA said the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. The investigation was the result of cooperation between the DEA and the Clark County Gang Task Force, which includes Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police.

Neill said Las Vegas Valley law enforcement has witnessed a sharp increase in the trafficking of methamphetamine to the region. He said in years past investigators might see a couple hundred pounds of methamphetamine seized over a year’s time. He said recently law enforcement confiscated roughly that amount in separate busts in a single month.

“I just think there is more and more production of methamphetamine being done south of the border in Mexico,” Neill said “There is a flood of meth and the price is actually dropping.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.