84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

300 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 6:40 am
 
Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigatio ...
Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that the county carried out the investigation at a property in Amargosa Valley and that “300 dogs were seized.”

“NSO Deputies and Animal Control Officers remain on scene throughout the night as the investigation of the neglect and abuse continues as well as the care of the 300 dogs,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse and neglect.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders offensive line to take center stage in joint practices
Raiders offensive line to take center stage in joint practices
2
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
3
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
4
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
5
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer/Las Ve ...
Las Vegas man enters not-guilty plea in California church shooting
By Sean Emery The Orange County Register

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in a California court on Friday to charges that he killed one person and wounded five in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church meeting.