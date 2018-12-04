35 dogs seized from Moapa Valley home after complaint

Clark County Animal Control recovered 35 dogs last week from a home in Moapa Valley, about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The dogs were recovered Nov. 27 from the 1900 block of North Moapa Valley Boulevard, after Clark County officials received a complaint about the number of animals at the location, county spokesman Dan Kulin said Monday.

Evonne Burris surrendered the dogs to animal control and was cited for not vaccinating her animals and not having them spayed or neutered, Kulin said. Additional charges in the ongoing case are expected, he said.

People in Clark County are allowed to own three dogs without a permit, Kulin said.

The 35 dogs — Catahoula breeds that include two dozen adult dogs, four puppies and seven nursing puppies — were brought to The Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, in Las Vegas. The animals had been living in “dire” conditions, and they arrived at the shelter fearful and timid, the foundation said in a release Sunday.

Four puppies already have been adopted, and an adult dog with seven nursing puppies is in foster care, according to a foundation spokeswoman. Several dogs have been sent to other shelters that offer specialized care. One dog was euthanized for medical reasons.

The Animal Foundation is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, call 702-384-3333 or visit animalfoundation.com.

