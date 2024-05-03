88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

$36K reward offered in 2019 case of killing 19 burros

Surveillance photos of two suspect 2008 Toyota Tundra pickups in the August 2019 shooting and k ...
Surveillance photos of two suspect 2008 Toyota Tundra pickups in the August 2019 shooting and killing of 19 burros between Primm and Baker, California. A total reward of $36,000 is being offered for information that leads to justice, says the Bureau of Land Management. (Bureau of Land Management)
More Stories
Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director, arrives to meet with the House Intellig ...
Hope Hicks recalls firestorm over ‘Access Hollywood’ video at Trump trial
18 people were arrested in connection with an operation targeting online child sex predators in ...
18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators
Lincoln Boe (Metropolitan Police Department)
A teen is accused of killing a woman. Police say it started over cigarettes
Woman sues Nevada over wrongful conviction in ‘Black Widow’ case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 3:57 pm

The federal government and private entities have increased the total reward to $36,000 for information “leading to justice” in a nearly 5-year-old case of shooting and killing 19 wild burros.

The killings happened between Baker, California and Primm in August 2019, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management, which is offering $10,000 of the reward.

Additional rewards are being offered by American Wild Horse Conservation ($6,500), The Humane Society of the United States ($2,500), The Platero Project-Seattle ($16,000) and the Animal Defense Council ($1,000).

Investigators believe the killings are linked to two vehicles, both 2008 white Toyota pickups, and uniquely painted cartridges found at the scene.

“Wild burros are a treasured part of our shared cultural heritage in the American West, and we are committed to finding and prosecuting those responsible for this senseless crime,” said Holle Waddel, BLM wild horse and burro division chief l. “I am grateful to the generous organizations that have offered rewards for information leading to justice for these burros. I encourage anyone with information about these crimes to come forward.”

Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Conservation said in a news release, “these innocent burros were victims of a senseless act of violence. The perpetrators of these federal crimes must be brought to justice.”

“Whoever committed this monstrous crime has shown such disregard for life as to be a threat not only to these sweet animals, but our society at large,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

BLM rangers identified two vehicles of interest and want to speak with the owners of a gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with flared fenders and a brush guard, and a white 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof, and brush guard.

Video surveillance captured both vehicles traveling together and last seen in Primm on Aug. 13, 2019, at approximately 6:32 a.m., in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
2
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
3
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Legacy baseball forfeiting games, to miss 4A state playoffs
recommend 2
Canelo Alvarez chasing history, in no hurry to hang up gloves
recommend 3
Popular mall retailer Rue 21 closing all stores in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
recommend 4
Trump campaign, RNC, Nevada GOP challenge state law on mail ballots
recommend 5
Knights preview: Decision made on starting goalie for crucial Game 6
recommend 6
Keep southern Nevada’s workforce cool and safe this summer