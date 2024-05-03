$36K reward offered in 2019 case of killing 19 burros

Investigators believe the killings between Primm and Baker are linked to a pair of 2008 white Toyota pickups, and uniquely painted cartridges found at the scene.

Surveillance photos of two suspect 2008 Toyota Tundra pickups in the August 2019 shooting and killing of 19 burros between Primm and Baker, California. A total reward of $36,000 is being offered for information that leads to justice, says the Bureau of Land Management. (Bureau of Land Management)

The federal government and private entities have increased the total reward to $36,000 for information “leading to justice” in a nearly 5-year-old case of shooting and killing 19 wild burros.

The killings happened between Baker, California and Primm in August 2019, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management, which is offering $10,000 of the reward.

Additional rewards are being offered by American Wild Horse Conservation ($6,500), The Humane Society of the United States ($2,500), The Platero Project-Seattle ($16,000) and the Animal Defense Council ($1,000).

Investigators believe the killings are linked to two vehicles, both 2008 white Toyota pickups, and uniquely painted cartridges found at the scene.

“Wild burros are a treasured part of our shared cultural heritage in the American West, and we are committed to finding and prosecuting those responsible for this senseless crime,” said Holle Waddel, BLM wild horse and burro division chief l. “I am grateful to the generous organizations that have offered rewards for information leading to justice for these burros. I encourage anyone with information about these crimes to come forward.”

Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Conservation said in a news release, “these innocent burros were victims of a senseless act of violence. The perpetrators of these federal crimes must be brought to justice.”

“Whoever committed this monstrous crime has shown such disregard for life as to be a threat not only to these sweet animals, but our society at large,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

BLM rangers identified two vehicles of interest and want to speak with the owners of a gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with flared fenders and a brush guard, and a white 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof, and brush guard.

Video surveillance captured both vehicles traveling together and last seen in Primm on Aug. 13, 2019, at approximately 6:32 a.m., in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino.

