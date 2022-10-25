37-year-old man arrested in connection to theft of Girl Scouts’ statue

The statue, called “In Grace,” was stolen in May from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in east Las Vegas.

Girl Scouts from different troops gather around "In Grace,” a statue that had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A plaque for the statue “In Grace” which had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The statue “In Grace” which had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2022, in connection with the theft in May 2022 of a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in east Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft earlier this year of a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters.

According to tweets posted Monday afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Department, Vincent Uhlmer was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stealing the statue.

The statue, called “In Grace,” was stolen in May from the organization’s headquarters at 2941 E. Harris Ave., near East Washington Avenue and Pecos Road in east Las Vegas.

A few days after the theft, police received a tip that led them to find the statue, which they then returned to the Girl Scouts.

The 2003 statue, by artist J.R. Eason, has an estimated value of $20,000.

