37-year-old man arrested in connection to theft of Girl Scouts’ statue
The statue, called “In Grace,” was stolen in May from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in east Las Vegas.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft earlier this year of a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters.
According to tweets posted Monday afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Department, Vincent Uhlmer was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stealing the statue.
The statue, called “In Grace,” was stolen in May from the organization’s headquarters at 2941 E. Harris Ave., near East Washington Avenue and Pecos Road in east Las Vegas.
A few days after the theft, police received a tip that led them to find the statue, which they then returned to the Girl Scouts.
The 2003 statue, by artist J.R. Eason, has an estimated value of $20,000.
Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.