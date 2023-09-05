74°F
Crime

3rd time not a charm for alleged reckless driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
A white Camaro with a "Ruthless" window decal was confiscated by police after the unidentified ...
A white Camaro with a "Ruthless" window decal was confiscated by police after the unidentified man was apprehended by Las Vegas police. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man wanted in two other jurisdictions has been apprehended by the Metropolitan Police Department unit that investigates reckless driving and street racing.

The individual, whose identity has not yet been released, faces multiple felony charges and tried to flee police in all three jurisdictions including Metro before he was taken into custody recently.

“RAID officers attempted to stop the driver of the White Chevy Camaro and he took off at a high rate of speed, on all three of these occasions,” the Monday posting on X stated.

The driver will face two felony charges of disobeying a police officer, eluding; three charges of reckless endangering the public and property; and four charges of reckless driving, disregarding persons and property, according to the Metro Traffic Bureau.

He also had two warrants out of two separate jurisdictions for reckless driving.

RAID, whose official name is the Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail, is composed of traffic officers who investigate reckless driving, speeding, impaired driving and street racing.

In just over its first year of operation, the team made 185 arrests, cited 238 people and towed 215 cars, earning gratitude from other civic leaders.

Anyone aware of street takeover events happening in the Las Vegas area is asked to alert the RAID team at raid@lvmpd.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

