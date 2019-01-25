4 arrested, 2 hospitalized after fight near Las Vegas high school

At least four juveniles were detained by Las Vegas police on Friday afternoon after a fight outside a central valley high school that has recently experienced racial tensions.

Western High School in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

At least four juveniles were detained by Las Vegas police on Friday afternoon after a fight outside a central valley high school that has recently experienced racial tensions.

Police were called just after 2:05 p.m. to Western High School at 4601 W. Bonanza Road, east of North Decatur Boulevard, where at least six juveniles were involved in a fight. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said multiple other juveniles were watching the fight.

One person was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center for treatment, while another was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

There was a brawl involving 12 students in October at the high school and a fight just over a month later that ended in two students being detained. Students were pepper-sprayed in an effort to quell the violence, which was attributed to “cross-cultural issues” or “racial differences.”

No other details were immediately available. Multiple calls to Clark County School District police were not returned Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4601 W. Bonanza Road