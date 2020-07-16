4 arrested in May after threat on Facebook to raid Las Vegas mall

Las Vegas police arrested three adults and a child who said on Facebook Live that they were going to raid Meadows mall after a protest in May.

Officers were called to the mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, around 12:50 a.m. on May 31 after a security guard reported a Facebook Live video in which a group discussed “committing burglary and arson” at the mall after a protest, the report said. The security guard described the suspect who posted the video as a black man wearing a black hoodie with a rose on the front.

Police stopped a white vehicle with four people inside, one of whom matched the description of the man who posted the video, the report said.

The man was identified as Darion Jackson, and the two other women in the car were identified as Alexia Williams and Alexis Saintbien, the report said. The fourth person in the car was a girl, whose name was redacted from the report.

Jackson refused to speak to officers, Williams said she “had simply been driving around the parking lot of Meadows Mall for a night out” and Saintbien said she was peaceful protesting, the report said. The girl said Jackson was her boyfriend and she was just there to see what was going on at the mall, according to the report.

In the Facebook Live video, Jackson is seen threatening to break in and burn the mall down, while the girl “is seen telling others to head to Meadows Mall because no cops out there and that ‘she is getting herself a Rolex,’” the report said.

All four were arrested on charges of conspiracy arson and conspiracy burglary, the report said. Jackson faces a third charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Jackson, Williams and Saintbien were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, and the underage girl was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to the report.

Court records show that the three adults were released on May 31 and put on electronic monitoring on the condition that they stay away from the mall, stay out of trouble and have no contact with each other.

Jackson was taken off of electronic monitoring on July 1, court records show. Saintbien was taken off on July 8, and Williams was taken off on July 13, court records show. They are all expected in court Sept. 9.

