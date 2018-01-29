4 face charges after cockfighting bust in northeast Las Vegas

Four men are facing animal fighting charges in connection with a Sunday morning cockfighting bust in the northeast valley.

Jail records show 18-year-old Angel AlcalaSanchez Jr., 46-year-old Angel AlcalaSanchez Sr., 48-year-old Pablo Castellanos and 52-year-old Erasmo Fallad were booked into the Clark County Detention Center later that day.

The Metropolitan Police Department said about 40 people scrambled out of a home on the 4700 block of Judson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, just as police arrived at the scene.

Police said it was unclear how many birds Clark County Animal Control removed from the home.

Three of the men face a single count each of involvement in animal fighting, but Castellanos faces 19 counts of willfully or maliciously torturing, maiming or killing an animal in addition to the fighting charges.

