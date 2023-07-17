4 Las Vegas teens arrested in Palo Alto after police chase, crash

California authorites accused four juveniles from Las Vegas of stealing a car in Nye County before evading police during a traffic stop in Palo Alto.

(Getty Images)

California authorites accused four juveniles from Las Vegas of stealing a car in Nye County before evading police during a traffic stop in Palo Alto.

The four unidentified juveniles had run away from a Las Vegas group home on July 8, and are suspected of stealing a silver 2017 Kia Rio sedan in Nye County, according to a news release from Palo Alto police.

The juveniles were taken into custody in Palo Alto on Thursday after the 15-year-old driver pulled away from a routine traffic stop, made a U-turn and struck a patrol car.

Police chased the Kia for about a mile before the car slammed into a traffic signal pole, causing major damage to the car, police said.

Two of the juveniles, including the driver, were treated from minor injuries after being taken into custody.

The driver was a 15-year-old female was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for driving into the occupied police car, felony evading, and felony possession of stolen property. Police also arrested three male passengers, two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old, on a charge of felony possession of stolen property.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.