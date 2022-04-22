4 men face felonies in fuel theft operation, police say

Las Vegas police said Thursday that they had arrested four men connected to a series of fuel thefts across the Las Vegas Valley.

Suspects arrested in gasoline thefts across the Las Vegas Valley include (clockwise from top left) Raidel Amador Blanco, Luis Gomez Medero, Jose Hernandez and Javier Gomez. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said Thursday that they arrested four men connected to a series of fuel thefts across the Las Vegas Valley.

Luis Gomez Medero, 41, Javier Gomez, 35, Raidel Amodor Blanco, 27 and Jose Hernandez, 48, were all arrested in connection with the sting, police said. Gomez Medero, Amodor Blanco and Gomez were part of the same crew, police said, while Hernandez was “modifying several different vehicles to store fuel on his property.”

“Suspects in these types of crimes go to gas stations and use fraudulent credit cards and manipulate fuel pumps to dispense thousands of gallons of stolen fuel into modified vehicles and trailers,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. “The stolen fuel is then resold locally or transported out of state.”

Gomez Medero, Amodor Blanco and Gomez are facing charges of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and disregard for safety of persons and property, according to police. It was not immediately clear what charges Hernandez was facing.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.