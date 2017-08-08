4 people arrested in kidnapping, beating of man, report says

Four people were arrested Friday in the March kidnapping and substantial bodily harm of a man one of them used to date, an arrest report shows.

Las Vegas police responded to multiple calls at 8:30 p.m. March 28 about a naked man running on Interstate 15 near Sloan Lane. According to the report, the man told Metropolitan Police Department officers he had been told to run on the freeway after being kidnapped and beaten by a housemate of his ex-girlfriend and two other people.

Police found the man with bruises on his body, face and head, and a cut on his left thigh. An electrical cord was tied around his right arm.

The man told police that he had gone to the home of his ex-girlfriend Candi Gilstrap after arguing with his current girlfriend. Gilstrap lived with Kody Cloutier, Megan Cordrey and James McKnight, the report said. The address was redacted.

When the man arrived at the home, he said Cloutier beat him with a bat, tied him up and kept him in a closet for what he described as at least two hours, the arrest report said.

The man said Cloutier stuffed him into a car trunk and drove him to I-15 near Sloan Lane, where they stripped off his clothes and told him to run away. The man told police he heard gunshots and was unsure whether they were fired at him or into the air, the report said.

Cordrey told police Cloutier and Gilstrap had been “plotting all day” to get the man to come to the house so they could “do things to him.” She added that Gilstrap had been text messaging the man throughout the day, telling him she missed him.

Cordrey told police that she and McKnight wanted no part of the plans and had walked out of the house. She said that when they returned, Cordrey’s car was gone.

Gilstrap, Cloutier, Cordrey and McKnight were arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center without bail on charges including kidnapping, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon and coercion with use of force or threat.

