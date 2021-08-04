4 reputed MS-13 gang members in Las Vegas indicted in ‘murder spree’

Four reputed MS-13 gang members have been indicted in what authorities described as a racketeering conspiracy involving several murders, kidnappings, burglaries and drug trafficking.

Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Those charged are Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, 27; David Arturo Perez-Manchame, 22; Joel Vargas-Escobar, 25; and Alexander De Jesus Figueroa-Torres, 25.

A superseding indictment tied members of the Parkview clique in Las Vegas to violent crimes for a year starting in March 2017, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

“The Criminal Division and our federal, state and local partners are committed to dismantling violent gangs like MS-13,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s criminal division said in the release. “The violence alleged in the superseding indictment in this case is truly shocking. The murder spree carried out by MS-13 in Las Vegas clearly shows the danger posed by organized street gangs like MS-13.”

Reyes-Castillo and Perez-Manchame are scheduled for their initial court appearance on Tuesday.

