$45K in cash, multiple DETR cards found after traffic stop

Las Vegas police said they found multiple unemployment benefit cards among narcotics and a large amount of cash during a vehicle stop-turned-bust on Saturday.

Police say they discovered more than $45,000 in cash, a small amount of methamphetamine and multiple unemployment benefit cards from the State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation after a traffic stop Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, near Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

Las Vegas police said they found multiple unemployment benefit cards among narcotics and a large amount of cash during a vehicle stop-turned-bust on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported Sunday that officers in Spring Valley stopped a vehicle just after 8 p.m. near Palace Station and found a small amount of methamphetamine and more than $45,000.

Officers also found multiple unemployment benefit cards from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which were issued in various names.

Police said the vehicle’s occupants were arrested and charged with drug possession and credit fraud, and that DETR would continue to investigate the suspected unemployment fraud.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.