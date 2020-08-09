$45K in cash, multiple DETR cards found after traffic stop
Las Vegas police said they found multiple unemployment benefit cards among narcotics and a large amount of cash during a vehicle stop-turned-bust on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police Department reported Sunday that officers in Spring Valley stopped a vehicle just after 8 p.m. near Palace Station and found a small amount of methamphetamine and more than $45,000.
Officers also found multiple unemployment benefit cards from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which were issued in various names.
Police said the vehicle’s occupants were arrested and charged with drug possession and credit fraud, and that DETR would continue to investigate the suspected unemployment fraud.
