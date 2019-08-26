87°F
Crime

5 face charges in weekend standoff with police in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2019 - 8:38 am
 

Five people are facing charges in connection with a barricade situation Saturday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley that prompted a large police presence in the Spring Valley area.

The standoff stemmed from a 4 a.m. 911 call reporting that two people were hiding inside a house near Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive after apparently shooting at one person, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark.

Just over six hours later, Clark announced that at least one person was taken into custody, and police began breaking down their perimeter. Further details were not released.

Court and jail records show that Robert Mathew Beltran, 32, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and trafficking of a schedule 1 drug in addition to a weapons charge for being a prohibited person allegedly in possession of a gun.

Four others — Fernando Bravo, 28; Kelsey Rae Corkum, 27; Eva Milatovich, 23; and Iris Nayeli Valenzuela, 24 — are accused of providing a false statement to obstruct an officer in connection with the standoff, according to the records.

No other details were immediately available Monday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

THE LATEST