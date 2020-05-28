5 kids arrested after cars hit by rocks on Las Vegas highway

The agency was notified April 24 of nine incidents in which motorists said their vehicles were struck by rocks on U.S. Highway 95 near the Torrey Pines Drive overpass.

These are three of 25 vehicles damaged when rocks were thrown from an overpass on U.S. Highway 95 in late April. The Nevada Highway Patrol announced Thursday, May 28, 2020, that five juveniles between ages 10 and 14 were arrested.. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested five juveniles accused of throwing rocks at dozens of vehicles on a Las Vegas highway in April.

The agency was notified April 24 of nine motorists who said their vehicles were struck by rocks on U.S. Highway 95 near the Torrey Pines Drive overpass.

“Troopers arrived on scene and found damage to nine vehicles consistent with rocks or debris coming off of the overpass,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a release Thursday afternoon. “Troopers searched the surrounding area and surface streets but were unable to locate any suspects.”

Later that night, the Highway Patrol responded to the same location for 13 more vehicles being struck by rocks or debris. Again, no suspects could be found.

On April 30, another vehicle was struck.

Witnesses at a nearby apartment complex were able to provide some descriptions of the suspects. An investigation and interviews with the five juveniles living in the area, ages 10 to 14, led to their arrest Monday, Buratczuk said.

All five face charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, injury to other property, performance of act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property, injuring or tampering with vehicle, and penalty for public offense proportionate to value of property affected or loss resulting from offense.

Four remained in custody at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol cannot stress enough how serious and dangerous this type of criminal activity is on our freeways,” Buratczuk said. “These juveniles’ actions easily could have caused serious bodily injury and/or death.”

The damage to a total of 25 vehicles included dents, broken windshields and sunroofs.

“Luckily no serious injuries were reported,” Buratczuk said, adding that “it’s the parents who are going to be held financially responsible for the damages.”

