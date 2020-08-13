5 Las Vegas men accused in credit card skimming ring at gas stations

The quintet allegedly used skimming devices on gas pumps in Nevada and Southern California to steal credit and debit card information from motorists, federal authorities said.

A statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada identified those charged as Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, 31; Adrian Leyva Tamayo, 31; Dayner Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez, 22; Alen Boucourt Diaz, 39; and Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez, 34, all of Las Vegas. Each was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to access device fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors allege that from June 2018 to about June 2020, skimmers were placed on gas pump terminals in and around Las Vegas, Reno and some cities in Southern California “that compromised at least 2,500 credit and debit card numbers,” the statement said.

The stolen account information and other personal data was then transferred onto counterfeit cards and used to make ATM withdrawals and purchases, authorities said.

All five defendants have made their initial appearances recently in U.S. District Court. The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department.

