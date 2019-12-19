5 Las Vegas residents indicted in $2.4M telemarketing scam, feds say

Five Las Vegas residents are facing federal charges in what authorities say was a telemarketing conspiracy that took more than $2.4 million from seniors across the nation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada identified the suspects as Gina Marcks, 69, Ladda Boonlert, 71, Charles Hill, 64, Wendi A. Maryniak, 44, and Roger Bond, 36. The five were indicted and arrested following the issuance of a 22-count indictment.

Authorities said from June 2015 to April 2017 the five defendants “conspired to commit a telemarketing and email scheme that targeted seniors.”

“Callers located primarily in India allegedly contacted victims in the United States and falsely represented that the callers were agents or employees of the IRS, state or local government agencies, law firms, or loan companies,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. “The callers falsely represented that the victims had outstanding taxes due, open collection accounts, or other financial, civil, or criminal liabilities requiring immediate action.”

Authorities said victims of the scheme were threatened with arrest and lawsuits. Sometimes victims were told they qualified for a loan “which would be disbursed once the victim sent initial payment via wire transfer or gift card.”

Victims also received emails that claimed to be from law firms, lawyers, judges, and public officials seeking money and threatening legal action. The scheme yielded more than $2.4 million, authorities said.

The five defendants made an initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe on Wednesday. A trial date is scheduled for Feb. 25. The case was investigated by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).

