Crime

5 suspects in series of Summerlin burglaries arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
Denzale Lee, from left, Raven Queen and Antonio Washington (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police said Thursday that five suspects in a series of burglaries reported last year near Summerlin golf courses are in custody.

Raven Queen, 28, Antonio Washington, 25, and Denzale Lee, 27 are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Lamonte Butler, 24, is in the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Howard Cavitt, 27, is being held by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center. Both are awaiting extradition, the release said.

In January, police had said suspects walked through golf courses or desert areas and broke into 11 homes since Oct. 22.

The homes were all near golf courses, though police did not say at the time whether any specific neighborhood was targeted more frequently.

Summerlin encompasses six golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, TPC Summerlin, Palm Valley Golf Course, Eagle Crest Golf Course, Highland Falls Golf Club and Angel Park Golf Club.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is urged to contact Summerlin Area Command patrol detectives at 702-828-9455 or SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

