5 teens arrested after gun report near Del Sol in Las Vegas

Five Del Sol High School students were arrested Thursday after someone reported seeing one teen brandish a gun at another, Clark County School District police said.

Five Del Sol High School students were arrested Thursday morning after school police found a gun in the car the students were riding in.

The Clark County School District Police Department was called after a business owner reported seeing a group of “about 10 kids hanging out by a car” at about 11:10 a.m. near Del Sol High School, police Sgt. Bryan Zink said. The business owner reported seeing one of the students “pointing a gun at another kid and tucking it into their waistband.”

School police found the group of students near the high school, but they were not on the property, Zink said. Officers attempted to stop a car with five male students inside, but three of the students attempted to run.

Officers were able to catch up with the three boys who ran from police, Zink said. A police dog found a gun underneath one of the seats of the car.

One of the teens who remained in the car was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and being a minor in possession of a weapon, Zink said.

The other student who remained in the car was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

The three students who ran from police were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and breach of peach, Zink said.

All of the teens involved were ages 16 or 17, he said. They were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers took the gun for testing in the department’s forensic lab, Zink said.

He said testing the gun could connect it to “any other outstanding firearm crimes in the valley.”

