5 ‘violent’ fugitives arrested in Las Vegas Valley

Five “violent federal fugitives” were arrested this month following a weeklong operation in the Las Vegas Valley, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshal Service (courtesy)

One fugitive, Juan Carlos Montalvo-Navarrete, was taken into custody outside his home near Town Center Drive and Desert Inn Road. He is accused of being part of a cocaine trafficking group with members in Nevada, Ohio and New Jersey.

Another two, Jefferie Guillory and Keith Carter, were arrested on warrants for felony possession of a firearm. The statement said Carter is a gang member with “a violent criminal history that includes multiple counts of discharging a firearm into occupied structure/vehicle, and robbery with a deadly weapon and drug offenses.”

The Marshals Service said the other two people arrested were part of the cocaine trafficking organization but did not provide further information.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped in the operation, which ended Feb. 12.

“The week-long operation was a solid team effort from all agents involved. Their dedication to the community of Las Vegas is greatly appreciated,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said in the statement.

